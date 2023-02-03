© 2023 90.5 WESA
What our response to the Chinese balloon saga shows about the changing landscape of surveillance

Published February 3, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST

China is now saying that a suspected spy balloon spotted over Montana is actually a civilian weather balloon that strayed off course. The Pentagon said Thursday that it was tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon. This back and forth comes as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had planned to visit Beijing this weekend for the first time. He canceled his trip Friday.

Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh is with the security studies program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He joins host Peter O’Dowd.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

