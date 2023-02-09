© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

55 years later, the Kerner Report on racial unrest in America still resonates

Published February 9, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST

Editor’s note: This segment contains language some listeners may find offensive.

After a series of riots took place in cities in the mid-1960s, the government commissioned a report to look into the roots of racism and inequality in the U.S.

The Kerner Report findings were stark: White racism was the underlying cause of the racial unrest. But the government declined to follow the report recommendations, and as Lester Graham of Michigan Radio reports, some argue that the inequalities are not any better today because of it.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More