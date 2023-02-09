© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Midwest states pave the way for large livestock operations

Published February 9, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST

Midwest states are paving the way to welcome large livestock operations by limiting local control over the facilities. Missouri, Nebraska and other Midwest states are trying to attract more CAFOs — concentrated animal feeding operations — which hold thousands of head of livestock, such as hogs. These produce a lot of waste and some rural communities are against them.

Eva Tesfaye of Harvest Public Media reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More