Russia has announced it will curb its oil production. The move is an effort to boost prices and defy price caps. Those caps were set as part of the sanctions aimed at keeping Russian oil profits from funding the war in Ukraine.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Mike Regan, senior editor at Bloomberg.

