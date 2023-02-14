© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Babyface Ray (feat. 42 Dugg), 'Ron Artest'

By Hassan Burke
Published February 14, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST

Shortly after December's MOB, Babyface Ray is back with a fire track that pays homage to Ron Artest, the retired basketball player also known as Metta World Peace. "Live in the flesh, Ron Artest," he raps in his distinct flow over a melodic and catchy beat. "Counted me out, come back I'm a champ."

Babyface has a similar bravado to the song's namesake: He channels aggression like the 2004 Pacers-Pistons brawl, but he also displays the same passion as Artest during the 2010 championship win with Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers. It's clear that Babyface admires Artest's determination and resilience, especially as it relates to his own career: Babyface Ray wants his team to win.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Music News from NPR
Hassan Burke
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More