© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

It's time for colleagues to learn how to say your name correctly

Published February 17, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST

People with names that are uncommon often deal with the struggle of others constantly mispronouncing their name. Some have conceded to using nicknames in place of their real names to make it easier on others and less burdensome on themselves. But, with the rise of conversations about inclusivity in the workplace, many are choosing to shed their anglicized names and encourage people to call them by their real name.

Here & Now host Deepa Fernandes speaks with Callum Borchers, opinion columnist for The Wall Street Journal, on this shift in mentality.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More