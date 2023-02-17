© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

These authors are putting the dark in dark romance

Published February 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST
The cover of "Twisted Love" by Ana Huang. (Courtesy)
The cover of "Twisted Love" by Ana Huang. (Courtesy)

Dark romance is a subgenre of romance novels with darker themes and mature content. These stories come with content warnings, morally-gray characters and plots riddled with trauma and violence. Popular tropes that make up a chunk of these novels include mafia, stalking and kidnappings.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes convenes a panel of authors who write dark romance books to talk through the components of this genre and how, at the end of the day, it’s still romance.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More