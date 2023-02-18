'Wait Wait' for Feb. 18, 2023: With Not My Job guest Rosie Perez

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with guest host Alzo Slade, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Rosie Perez and panelists Cristela Alonzo, Negin Farsad and Josh Gondelman. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

An Inflated Invasion Response; Google Has a New Nemesis; Fun Dating Tips

Panel Questions

The Latest News About The Sun

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about a minor controversy facing McDonald's, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Rosie Perez answers three questions about advice columnists

Rosie Perez is a cultural icon, from Do the Right Thing to her new role on Showtime's Your Honor. She's done it all, but can she answer our questions about advice columnists?

Panel Questions

Ben Affleck's Performance Review; With These Burpees, I Thee Wed; The Little Engines That Couldn't

Limericks

Bill reads three news-related limericks: Tough Times For Orca Moms; The Vice Squad's Acorn Patrol; Shake, Rattle and Go!

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after therapy talk, what will be the next trend in dating.

