The Thistle & Shamrock: Celtic Fusion

Published February 22, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST
Ryan MacDonald
Expand your horizons by exploring new musical possibilities and evolving sounds. On this show we feature a collaboration between Scottish singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini and The Chieftains. Hear guitarist Tony McManus demonstrate how boundaries between genres are more porous than we think. Michelle Shocked and Rhiannon Giddens bring a Celtic flavor to old-time and Appalachian music and the British group Afro Celt Sound System shouts: "fusion!" Join host Fiona Ritchie as she explores the global reach of music from Celtic roots.

