Southern California issued a rare blizzard warning as new storm enters the state

Published February 23, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST
Vehicles pass a sign that reads "WINTER STORM WARNING STARTS AT 3PM" along Interstate Highway 35 near the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. (Trisha Ahmed/AP)
The winter storm plundering parts of northern U.S. has caused massive power outages, school closures and grounded flights. Now, a new storm enters California and brings rare snow to the southern part of the state. All meanwhile the Southeast U.S. experiences unusually high temperatures.

Meteorologist Mark Elliot joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss the dichotomy of the recent weather extremes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

