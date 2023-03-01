© 2023 90.5 WESA
Why Black comics like Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle have issues with women, specifically Black women

Published March 1, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle were supposed to be the bold, shining future of Black comedy — the heirs to Richard Pryor and Eddie Murphy.

But NPR TV critic Eric Deggans says their recent stand-up specials seem mired in women-hating bits that sound like a bad old era instead of a vibrant new one. Deggans joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee.

