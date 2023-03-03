© 2023 90.5 WESA
Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Steve Inskeep
Published March 3, 2023 at 5:06 AM EST

President Biden hosts Germany's chancellor at the White House. House ethics panel investigates New York Rep. George Santos. Some quake victims in Turkey and Syria are moving to container housing.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
