© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Beatbox House on traveling to Asia for the State Department

Published March 8, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST

The State Department sends musicians from all genres — from jazz to bluegrass to hip hop — to places where people don’t have many opportunities to meet performers from America.

And this year, the Brooklyn-based group the Beatbox House will travel to Asia for beatbox competitions, workshops and collaborations with local artists.

The Beatbox House has five core members: Gene Shinozaki, Kenny Urban, NaPoM, Amit and Chris Celiz. Celiz and Shinozaki join us now.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More