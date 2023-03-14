© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Biden goes back on former progressive campaign stances in recent policy, angering some Democrats

Published March 14, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT

President Biden gave the greenlight for an Alaska oil project this week after he campaigned against drilling in 2020. It’s just the latest example of Biden moving away from some progressive policies he fought for the first half of his presidency.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets analysis from Princeton presidential historian Julian Zelizer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More