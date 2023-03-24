© 2023 90.5 WESA
Legal problems engulf a handful of cryptocurrency firms

Published March 24, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT
The Coinbase app icon is seen on a smartphone. (Matt Slocum/AP)
Legal woes are hitting some of the key players in the world of crypto. Coinbase, the largest U.S. crypto exchange, is facing possible legal action from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In another SEC case, Lindsay Lohan is among eight celebrities being sued for illegally touting tokens. And Do Kwon, the cryptocurrency boss behind the collapse of terraUSD and Luna, has been scooped up by Montenegran authorities and charged in the U.S. It begs the question — what is going on with crypto?

Bloomberg markets editor Mike Regan joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss.

