© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

39 migrants are dead in a fire at an immigration facility in Mexico

By A Martínez,
James Fredrick
Published March 28, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT

A fire at an immigration facility in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico has killed 39 migrants and injured 29 others.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
James Fredrick
See stories by James Fredrick
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More