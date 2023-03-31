© 2023 90.5 WESA
How we could live forever... virtually

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneSanaz Meshkinpour
Published March 31, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Mind, Body, Spirit- Part 3.

What if immortality was possible in virtual reality? Artur Sychov discusses how his platform, Somnium Space, enables users to create an avatar version of themselves that will "live" forever online.

About Artur Sychov

Artur Sychov is the founder and CEO of Somnium Space. He has been navigating virtual worlds for more than two decades starting with Ultima Online in 1999, followed by Second Life and many more.

Artur strongly believes in the ultimate future of virtual reality worlds with open and decentralized economies based on blockchain and robust creation tools where imagination is the only limit. Sychov worked as an investment trader for many years before creating his first startup and becoming a serial entrepreneur.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Manoush Zomorodi. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
