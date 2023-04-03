© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wisconsin's Supreme Court election may be the most contentious and expensive race in 2023

Published April 3, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT

Wisconsin voters on Tuesday will decide the whether the state Supreme Court will have a conservative or liberal majority. The outcome will likely determine abortion access, election law and whether a heavily-Republican gerrymandered map will remain in place.

WUWM news reporter Chuck Quirmbach joins host Robin Young from Milwaukee to give an overview on the race.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More