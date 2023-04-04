© 2023 90.5 WESA
Here's a few of our favorite photos from the 2023 Dreamville Music Festival

By Alanté Serene Millow
Published April 4, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT
Burna Boy
The 2023 Dreamville Music Festival brought more than 100,000 fans to Raleigh, N.C., on April 1-2.

The annual event, organized by J. Cole's record label, is held each year in Cole's home state of North Carolina. Since launching in 2018, the Dreamville team says it's become one of the largest music festivals in the state.

This year's performers included Cole, Drake, Usher, Burna Boy, City Girls, Ari Lennox, Summer Walker, JID and many more.

Take a look at photos from the weekend:

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

JID
Summer Walker
Usher
The crowd dances to the music at the Dreamville Music Festival in Raleigh, N.C.
Alanté Serene Millow
