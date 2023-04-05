© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The charges against Trump, explained

Published April 5, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT
Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. (Curtis Means/AP via Pool)
Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. (Curtis Means/AP via Pool)

There are a lot of questions about the case against former President Donald Trump. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 34 felony charges. He’s accused of covering up payment to an adult film actress to conceal an alleged affair and influence the 2016 election.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Jerry Goldfeder, an election lawyer who is the director of Fordham Law School’s Voting Rights and Democracy Project. He’s special counsel at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan. He has represented elected officials and candidates in past election cases.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More