JUUL vaping company to pay nearly half a billion dollars in settlement

Published April 13, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT
A Juul electronic cigarette starter kit at a smoke shop on Dec. 20, 2018, in New York. (Seth Wenig/AP)
E-cigarette company JUUL has agreed to settle a case brought by six states and Washington D.C. accusing it of lying about the harms of vaping and of illegally marketing to kids. New York, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Mexico and Colorado brought the suit and will divide the money.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser about the case.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

