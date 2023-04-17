© 2023 90.5 WESA
Remembering the tragic story of the Boston Marathon bombings and the events that followed

Published April 17, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT

As recreational runners continue to cross the Boston Marathon finish line on Monday, Here & Now takes a look back at the events that started at 2:49 p.m. in 2013 and have reverberated in this city and around the world ever since.

Host Robin Young reflects on the bombings and survivors, and also the carjacking and car chase, the shootout, and ultimately, the death of one of the bombers and the capture of the second.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

