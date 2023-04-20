© 2023 90.5 WESA
A student's viral TikTok got their influencer marketing class final cancelled

Published April 20, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT
The TikTok logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays the TikTok home screen. (Michael Dwyer/AP)
In an influencer marketing course at Chapman University in California, the professor issued a challenge: If a student made a TikTok video in or about the class that got 1 million views before he did, the final would be canceled. One student succeeded within 48 hours.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with professor Matthew Prince, who is a public relations executive at Taco Bell, and his student Sylvie Bastardo.

A screenshot of Sylvie Bastardo’s viral TikTok that got her marketing final cancelled.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

