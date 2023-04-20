© 2023 90.5 WESA
Brazil reaches out to China and Russia — and the West is nervous.

Published April 20, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, or simply Lula, has faced criticism from the West this week for his rhetoric over the war in Ukraine and warmly welcoming Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Lula’s invitation is part of a wider effort to maintain a neutral foreign policy stance, having last week visited China and the U.S. earlier this year.

Washington Post Foreign Affairs columnist Ishaan Tharoor has been watching Lula’s moves and joins host Deepa Fernandes to discuss.

