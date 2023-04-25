© 2023 90.5 WESA
Does a Grammy win change an artist's music?

Published April 25, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT
The six trophies for Adele are displayed backstage at the 54th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)
Successful artists are creative by nature, but validation can also be a powerful motivator. Just how powerful is up for debate, but social scientists recently tried to quantify how being nominated for a Grammy affects a musician’s artistic trajectory. Their research is published in the journal Behavioral Scientist.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Giacomo Negro, one of the study’s authors. He is a professor of organization and management and sociology at Emory University’s Goizueta Business School. His co-authors were Balázs Kovács, an associate professor of management at the Yale School of Management, and Glenn Carroll, a professor of management at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business.

