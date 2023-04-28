© 2023 90.5 WESA
Fed officials prepare to decide on another rate hike

Published April 28, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT

Officials at the Federal Reserve are meeting next week to decide whether to raise interest rates again. And some data out Friday will be of interest.

The Commerce Department reported that inflation cooled to 4.2% in March over the previous year. Separately, the Labor Department reported that employers spent 1.2% more on wages and benefits last quarter, compared to the previous one — a slight uptick.

We speak with Mike Regan, senior editor at Bloomberg News, about that economic data and a report on Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

