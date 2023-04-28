© 2023 90.5 WESA
Since the firing of Tucker Carlson, viewers have deserted Fox

By David Folkenflik
Published April 28, 2023 at 5:06 AM EDT

Since Monday when Fox News fired its biggest star, Tucker Carlson, its ratings have slumped. But Carlson's fate is much more uncertain.

David Folkenflik
