Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with two Gen Z activists, Republican founder of Run GenZ Joe Mitchell and Democrat Teddy Landis, about what they think fellow 20-something voters want to hear on issues such as abortion and gun control, and how to get out their votes at a time when some states are moving to put more ID restrictions on college-age voters.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.