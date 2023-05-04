Marvel's final 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movie tells Rocket's origin story

Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
As a public media organization, WESA provides free and accessible news service to the public.
We are excited to announce our participation in the first-everPublic Media Giving Days on May 1st and 2nd, in collaboration with our partners at NPR and other public media organizations. Show your support for favorite your local independent public news station by making a donation ahead of time!
Please give nowto continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.