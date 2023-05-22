A new rivalry between the U.S. and China over the world’s undersea cables

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

Thousands of miles of fiber optic cable lying at the bottom of the world’s oceans carry more than 95% of the world’s data, from phone calls and emails to encrypted military secrets.

Now, those submarine cable systems are at the forefront of a new rivalry between China and the U.S. over who controls the flow of big data.

“Undersea cables … have now become a weapon of war in this new Cold War between China and the U.S.,” Reuters reporter Joe Brock says.

Today, On Point: The new battle over undersea cables.

View: An interactive map of a submarine cable system

Click the image below for a closer look at a submarine cable map.

(Submarine Cable Map courtesy of TeleGeography)

Guests

Nicole Starosielski, professor of media, culture and communication at New York University. Author of The Undersea Network.

Joseph Keller, visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution’s Center for Security, Strategy, and Technology.

Also Featured

Rick Chislett, former manager of splicing and testing for IT Telecom.

Steve Arsenault, director of Global Subsea Solutions for IT Telecom.

