Is it time to take Putin's nuclear threats more seriously?

Russia has warned repeatedly that it could use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines says the odds are low.

“From the IC perspective, it’s very unlikely is our current assessment,” Avril Haines says.

Most observers think that’s bluster. But one former defense attaché to Moscow takes what he’s hearing very seriously.

“Almost everybody is on record with a quote says, ‘Oh, well, you know, I take Putin seriously. I think these nuclear threats seriously, but … it’s not likely to happen,'” Kevin Ryan says.

Ryan thinks if the Ukrainian counteroffensive sees major territorial gains, the possibility of a Russian nuclear strike becomes very real.

“It’s clear that President Putin will use nuclear weapons, because he will not allow himself to be seen as a loser in this war,” Kevin Ryan says. “What does that mean? Numbers wise, it’s clearly over 50%. I think it’s much higher than that.”

Today, On Point: Taking Russia’s nuclear threats more seriously.

Guests

Kevin Ryan, retired brigadier general. Senior fellow at Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs. Founder of the Elbe Group. Author of the article “Why Putin Will Use Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine.”

Michael McFaul, director at Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies. He was ambassador to Moscow from 2012 to 2014. Director for Russian and Eurasian affairs at the National Security Council from 2009-2012. Author of “From Cold War to Hot Peace: An American Ambassador in Putin’s Russia.”

Also Featured

Dima Adamsky, expert on Russian strategic thinking. Professor at Reichman University in Israel. Author of Russian Nuclear Orthodoxy. Author of the article Russia’s New Nuclear Normal.

Dmitri Trenin, researcher at the Center for International Security.

Transcript

Part I

CHAKRABARTI: Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, February of last year, Russian officials have repeatedly issued one particularly chilling warning to NATO and the nations that have been aiding Ukraine. They have said Russia’s use of nuclear weapons is not off the table. Pundits on Russian TV talk up using tactical nuclear weapons on the battlefield or strategic nuclear weapons against the U.S. or Britain, Ukraine’s biggest suppliers of weaponry. And in a speech last September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, “I am not bluffing.”

PUTIN (Translation): Our country, too, has different weapons of destruction. In some cases, they are more modern than those of NATO. If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, then to defend Russia and our people, we shall, of course, use all means at our disposal. I am not bluffing.

CHAKRABARTI: But by and large, U.S. national security officials have said it’s probably just that, a bluff. Their analysis is that the probability Russia would turn to nuclear weapons is very low. Here, for example, is an exchange just last month in a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing. Maine Senator Angus King questions Defense Intelligence Agency director lieutenant general Scott Berrier and director of National Intelligence Avril Haines.

ANGUS KING: What’s the analysis of the likelihood of Putin using nuclear weapons? What would trigger it and how likely is it?

SCOTT BERRIER: Senator, there are a number of scenarios that we’ve thought through, and I’d be happy to discuss those in a closed session.

KING: Well, I think in an open session, though, can you tell me that whether you think there is some likelihood or possibility of nuclear weapons being used?

BERRIER: I think, you know, in the nature of conflict, there’s always that possibility. Right now, I would say we think it’s unlikely.

KING: Unlikely is good. I’d rather hear not happen, but we can discuss this further in a closed session.

AVRIL HAINES: Can I also say?

KING: Yes. Go ahead.

HAINES: I think from the IC perspective, it’s very unlikely, is our current assessment.

CHAKRABARTI: The IC being shorthand for the intelligence community. There are some in the national security community, however, who believe the chances of Russia using a nuclear weapon are significantly higher than very unlikely. Kevin Ryan is a retired brigadier general. He was a Soviet and Russian expert throughout his 29 years in the Army. He also served as defense attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow from 2001 to 2003.

He’s now a senior fellow at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs and founder of a very interesting group called The Elbe Group. It’s a small group of U.S. and Russian senior retired military intelligence veterans. And retired Brigadier General Ryan recently wrote a paper titled “Why Putin Will Use Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine.” And he joins us now. Mr. Ryan, welcome to On Point.

KEVIN RYAN: Thank you very much, Meghna.

CHAKRABARTI: So, first of all, help us decipher a little bit of what we heard in that exchange in the Senate Armed Services Committee, because publicly we heard Barrier and Haynes saying the possibility their analysis of the possibility of Russia using a nuclear weapon is unlikely or very unlikely. But I also heard Lieutenant General Berrier say he would discuss things further in closed session. And Avril Haines also mentioned, I think, another time in that exchange that the current situation in Ukraine may force Vladimir Putin to use asymmetric options. So how do you decipher what’s really going on there?

RYAN: So it is very difficult to see through the fog of what’s going on. There are a lot of very good analysts or experts who I respect very much, including General Berrier and Haines. And they say that these threats are serious. Which I agree with. But then they say they’re unlikely, which means to me that they’re not urgent, that they’re not something that will rise to the top of the inbox for governments and elected officials and even military leaders.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. So is it possible at all, though, that in order to not panic the public, they would be saying unlikely in an open session of a Senate committee hearing, but perhaps communicating something different?

RYAN: So it’s possible in one or two instances that somebody might take a tact like that. And I don’t discount that. But over the broad time of comments and assessments that are made public, they’re all, most of them are saying, unlikely. So I think they believe that they’re unlikely.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. There has been consistency in that ever since February of last year, but we’re now in June of 2023. Right? It’s basically a year and a half later since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. And in your paper, you write, “The evidence is strong that the problem is urgent.” And you argue that Putin will use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine, in the war in Ukraine. And that “people need not wonder about Putin’s nuclear use, red lines or how to avoid crossing them,” and that “he is not waiting for a misstep by the West.”

RYAN: Yeah, there’s a lot to unpack there. But let me get to what I think is the heart of the matter here, that for Putin, he needs to hold on to the land that he’s taken already from Ukraine. He might have had other goals at the beginning of this war. Those goals now have evolved. I think he’s okay with keeping what he’s taken and also Crimea, what he had before. If he loses those things, though, his regime is at risk and he could be kicked out, he could be thrown out.

And for him, this would be intolerable. This is why CIA Director Burns, as I said a couple of times, Putin cannot afford to lose. He will not lose. So if he’s in that position where he’s losing, if Ukraine has success in its counteroffensive and breaks the land bridge, etc., then he needs to escalate the war. That’s a very fundamental military response. You have to escalate in order to meet the success that your enemy is having. If he cannot escalate conventionally, he only has one tool left: the nuke.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. So you anticipated my next question. Is that escalation can involve other things.

RYAN: Yes. It can. Absolutely.

CHAKRABARTI: Before the most powerful man ever developed.

RYAN: Absolutely. And he’s escalated from the first of this war where he tried to do the tried to take over Ukraine with a lightning attack and maybe the assassination or capture of Zelenskyy, etc. That didn’t work. He went to plan B, that involved a lot of damage and destruction. If you want to see escalation, look at Bakhmut. But even so, the Ukrainians have fought back. So, and if they have success now, by definition, that means he’s not able to escalate conventionally to get and keep what he wants.

CHAKRABARTI: You know, as I read your paper, there’s many messages that ring very loudly here. And one of them is that it’s never wise to hold on to static presumptions. Right? In a changing scenario. So the presumptions that we may have had in February of 2022 don’t necessarily hold now. So tell me a little bit more about what you are seeing, maybe tactically, that’s going on the ground that that has led you to feel this greater urgency. And let’s start off with, you know, what we’re just seeing recently, within the past couple of weeks, in terms of Russia’s deployment of nuclear weapons outside of Russia.

RYAN: Sure. Why would you need to deploy tactical nuclear weapons into Belarus? That’s the big question. Putin hasn’t really given a satisfactory answer why he would do that. He may be just trying to set up a situation which he can use later as leverage and negotiations with the West. “Well, I might be willing to remove these if you did some other things yourself.”

But Russia and in general doesn’t waste money. They’re not a rich country, and they wouldn’t go through all of this hubbub with their nuclear weapons moving them to Belarus if there wasn’t a strategic reason for it. I don’t know the exact reason, but it certainly puts a greater threat for their use on the table. In January, President Putin assigned three new military leaders to run his what he calls special military operation. He also calls it a war now.

And they are the chief of the general staff. That’s like the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, General Milley’s counterpart, Gerasimov. There’s the head of the ground forces, Salyukov, the head of the aerospace forces, the Air Force, Surovikin. What’s important about these guys is that they are the three officers who control the use of tactical nuclear weapons once they are authorized. And they’re on the ground there.

So he has the three most loyal officers in position to use tactical nuclear weapons. That’s really no other reason for these three people to have been selected to run this special military operation. In fact, it’s kind of counterproductive. And against military, I’ll say doctrine or tradition, to have your chief of the general staff out there running field operations in war.

CHAKRABARTI: I see what you mean. Okay. Now, just to give folks a little bit more context, it was just what, last week where Belarus’s president Alexander Lukashenko talked about receiving the tactical nuclear weapons from Russia, claiming that some of them were three times as powerful as what the United States used in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. And what’s fascinating, fascinating’s not the right word, but perhaps more chilling is that if memory serves, this is the first time that Russia has ever moved nuclear weapons outside of Russia, even prior to the Soviet Union, the old Soviet Union.

RYAN: It is the first time since the end of the Cold War.

CHAKRABARTI: since the end of the Cold War. Okay.

RYAN: But this is a good example you’re getting to here. Why did they have nuclear weapons outside the boundary of the Soviet Union in the Cold War? They had them in Warsaw Pact countries. We know they had them in and East Germany. They had them in Berlin. I remember at the end of the Cold War, it was a few months after the Russians began evacuating their ammo sites there.

The Russian commander came to the American commander, said, “Hey, could you guys lend us some Geiger counters? We need to do some checks in our ammo sites.” The clear implication was that they had radioactive material in those ammo sites. So they were ready to use nuclear weapons. Both sides were ready to use tactical nuclear weapons during the Cold War. But there’s no doubt that the Russians think about them as a bigger bullet.

