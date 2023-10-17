© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WESA is constantly monitoring events in Israel and Gaza and will break into our broadcast programming with updates from NPR as they become available.

Social media users accuse platforms of suppressing posts about Palestine

Published October 17, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT

Social media users are accusing platforms like TikTok, X and Instagram of shadowbanning posts sharing what’s happening in Palestine. Users report their Palestine-related content to have lower engagement than other posts, sometimes getting taken down from their page entirely.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Mashable reporter Meera Navlakha, who has been reporting on this.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Load More