Project aims to combat lack of monument diversity in New York with new digital alternatives

In New York, an ambitious foundation has set out to correct the imbalance of representation in the city — and hopefully the nation’s — many monuments.

The Kinfolk Foundation is using the same groundbreaking technology used by the hit phone game Pokémon GO to provide New Yorkers with digital renderings of monuments that they believe should have a rightful place in the city.

The digital monuments are all meant to showcase the art of Black and other underrepresented people who have played an important, but marginalized role in the development of the nation and are created by black artists in the city.

Idris Brewster, co-founder of the Kinfolk Foundation, joins host Robin Young to talk about this important project and his hope to expand it.

