December job numbers show that hiring is up, unemployment held steady, and pay has (very modestly) increased. What does this mean for workers? Who is hiring? And biggest of all, does this mean the economy is in good shape?

Mike Regan, senior editor at Bloomberg, joins us to explain.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.