Emmy Awards 2023: The complete list of winners
Updated January 15, 2024 at 9:14 PM ET
The 75th Emmy Awards aired Monday night on Fox. Below are nominees in some of the main categories, with winners marked in bold.
Outstanding talk series
WINNER: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Problem with Jon Stewart
Outstanding reality competition program
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race
The Amazing Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales)
Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & the Six)
Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)
Maria Bello (Beef)
Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Outstanding scripted variety series
WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Jason Segel (Shrinking)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
James Marsden (Jury Duty)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
Alan Ruck (Succession)
Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)
F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Theo James (The White Lotus)
Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
WINNER: Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
Outstanding drama series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)
Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Outstanding limited or anthology series
Beef
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer series
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Ali Wong (Beef)
Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)
Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
Evan Peters (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
Steven Yeun (Beef)
Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)
Joseph Lee (Beef)
Murray Bartlett (Welcome to Chippendales)
Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
Ray Liotta (Black Bird)
Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Young Mazino (Beef)
Outstanding comedy series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
