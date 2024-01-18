Guatemala President Bernardo Arévalo inaugurated after long battle

Bernardo Arévalo has been sworn in as President of Guatemala. His ascension to the top office in the country was fraught with difficulty as the ruling class sought to reverse his victory.

He ran on an anti-corruption mandate, which many believe is what caused his opponents to fight against his victory.

Journalist Jeff Abbott in Guatemala City has covered the political saga for the past year. He joins host Peter O’Dowd for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.