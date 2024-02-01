The News Roundup - Domestic

This week, the House passed a bipartisan tax bill that expands the child tax credit and expands tax cuts for businesses. The bill, however, is expected to have to satisfy several demands from Senate Republicans before it makes it to President Joe Biden’s desk.

Tech CEOs converged on Capitol Hill this week to sit for questioning on how their services and platforms affect young people. Congresspeople grilled Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, X’s Linda Yaccarino, and TikTok’s Shou Zi Chew, among others.

Right-wing influencers online are beginning to spin a conspiracy theory about Taylor Swift, claiming the pop megastar, who’s been front and center in coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs run at the Super Bowl, is an unwitting tool being used by the Biden administration to spin up support for Democrats in November.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

