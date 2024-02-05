36 Grammy Award winners have performed Tiny Desk concerts. Here's the list

There are many steps along the way to a Grammy: inspiration, creation, hard work ... and a Tiny Desk? As we watched the 2024 telecast, we couldn't help but notice — as in years previous — that many of the nominated and winning artists had performed behind the Tiny Desk in our Washington, D.C., office or in remote locations as part of our COVID-era Tiny Desk (home) concert series.

As we congratulate the winners, let's take a look back at the performances we've shared with Taylor Swift, boygenius, Meshell Ndegeocello, Karol G and so many more.

Miley Cyrus

(record of the year, best pop solo performance)

Taylor Swift

(album of the year, best pop vocal album)

Billie Eilish

(song of the year, best song written for visual media)

Jack Antonoff

(producer of the year, non-classical)

Fred again..

(best dance/electronic recording, best dance/electronic music album)

boygenius

(best rock performance, best rock song, best alternative music album)

Paramore

(best rock album, best alternative music performance)

PJ Morton

(best traditional R&B performance)

Killer Mike

(best rap performance, best rap song, best rap album)

Miguel Zenón

(best Latin jazz album)

Meshell Ndegeocello

(best alternative jazz album)

Laufey

(best traditional pop vocal album)

Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer

(best contemporary instrumental album, best global music performance)

Chris Stapleton

(best country solo performance, best country song)

Allison Russell

(best American roots performance)

Brandy Clark

(best Americana performance)

Jason Isbell

(best American roots song, best Americana album)

Bobby Rush

(best traditional blues album)

Kirk Franklin

(best gospel performance/song)

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

(best contemporary Christian music performance/song)

Tye Tribbett

(best gospel album)

Blind Boys of Alabama

(best roots gospel album)

Gaby Moreno

(best Latin pop album)

Karol G

(best música urbana album)

Juanes

(best Latin rock or alternative album)

Natalia Lafourcade

(best Latin rock or alternative album)

Shakti

(best global music album)

Dry Cleaning

(best recording package)

Wet Leg

(best remixed recording)

Alicia Keys

(best immersive audio album)

Terence Blanchard

(best opera recording)

Roomful of Teeth

(best chamber music/small ensemble performance)

Julia Bullock

(best classical solo vocal album)

Kacey Musgraves

(best country duo/group performance)

Phoebe Bridgers

(best pop duo/group performance)

Jacob Collier

(best arrangement, instruments and vocals)

