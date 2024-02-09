The News Roundup - International

Following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rejection of Hamas’ proposed terms for a ceasefire, Egyptian, U.S., and Qatari negotiators are gearing up for another round of negotiations.

Ukraine is shaking up its military hierarchy despite having reportedly killed 890 Russian soldiers in in 24 hours this week. A U.S. deal to send aid to the European country fell through.

Former Chilean President Sebastián Piñera died in a helicopter crash this week, sending the country he led for two terms into mourning.

We cover the most important stories from around the world in the international hour of the News Roundup.

