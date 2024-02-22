Michigan steelworkers plan to vote for Trump. The economy their main concern

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with steelworker Tim Petrowski, a maintenance supervisor at Michigan Seamless Tube, who says almost all of the workers in his shop are voting for former President Donald Trump, even though union leaders endorsed President Joe Biden. It’s largely because it’s harder for workers to make ends meet this year.

