The News Roundup - Domestic

A federal appeals court has placed a Texas law allowing police to detain and arrest migrants crossing the southern border back on ice after a Supreme Court ruling in favor of the policy.

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has to come up with $454 million in under a week. The bond is part of a ruling handed down by a New York court that found that Trump, his son, and his organization conspired to inflate the value of their assets. Trump has indicated that he is unable to pay.

In news that seems somewhat overdue, the EPA has moved to ban the most common form of asbestos, which causes cancer and kills tens of thousands of Americans a year. Companies that use the substance in manufacturing and consumer goods have been pushing back on a total ban for decades.

