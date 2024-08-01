© 2024 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

William L. Calley Jr., convicted in the My Lai massacre, dies at 80

By Quil Lawrence
Published August 1, 2024 at 3:57 AM EDT

William Calley, the only U.S. soldier convicted for the My Lai massacre during the Vietnam war, died in April this year at age 80.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Quil Lawrence
Quil Lawrence is a New York-based correspondent for NPR News, covering veterans' issues nationwide. He won a Robert F. Kennedy Award for his coverage of American veterans and a Gracie Award for coverage of female combat veterans. In 2019 Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America honored Quil with its IAVA Salutes Award for Leadership in Journalism.
See stories by Quil Lawrence
Load More