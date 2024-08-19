© 2024 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump's counterprogramming plans during the DNC

By Franco Ordoñez
Published August 19, 2024 at 6:22 PM EDT

Former President Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, are barnstorming key swing states. Meanwhile, his surrogates are in Chicago meeting with reporters on his behalf.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez
Load More