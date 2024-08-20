© 2024 90.5 WESA
Former Obama advisor on what's in store for the Harris-Walz campaign

By Kira Wakeam,
Ashley BrownAri Shapiro
Published August 20, 2024 at 4:37 PM EDT

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with David Plouffe, former advisor to President Barack Obama, about joining the Harris/Walz campaign.

