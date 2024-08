It’s been over two weeks since Ukraine began itsmilitaryincursion into westernRussia.

Ukrainian officialshave beendiscussing the prospect of a buffer zone between the two countries. Ukraine claims to control more than 400 miles of Russian territory.

Meanwhile, Russia’s war effort continues, with airstrikes over muchof Ukraine, killing six people.

Can Ukraine manage to hold on to the territory it’s occupying?

