For three days, Palestinians have been evacuating one of the last hospitals in Gaza

Choosing whether and when to have children is one of the most important economic decisions a woman can make. That decision can be shaped by whether or not a woman has access to abortion. Access has shifted in the two years since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, and the economic consequences are still playing out.