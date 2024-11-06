© 2024 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Republicans will control the U.S. Senate

By Barbara Sprunt
Published November 6, 2024 at 12:22 AM EST
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 09: An exterior view of the U.S. Capitol on September 9, 2024 in Washington, DC. Members of the Senate and U.S. House of Representatives return to the Nation's capitol, following their August recess.(Photo by Bonnie Cash/Getty Images)
Bonnie Cash
/
Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 09: An exterior view of the U.S. Capitol on September 9, 2024 in Washington, DC. Members of the Senate and U.S. House of Representatives return to the Nation's capitol, following their August recess.(Photo by Bonnie Cash/Getty Images)

Updated November 06, 2024 at 01:05 AM ET

This story originally appeared as part of NPR's live coverage of the 2024 election. For more election coverage from the NPR Network head to our live updates page.

Republicans have won enough seats to control the upper chamber of Congress.

Loading...

Republicans were favored to flip control of the U.S. Senate, which Democrats currently control 51-49.

Democrats were defending seven seats in swing states or conservative states. The two races Democrats were targeting in Florida and Texas were both called for the Republican incumbents, Sen. Rick Scott and Sen. Ted Cruz.

As of midnight Tuesday, Republicans had secured one of the two Democratic targets for defeat — Republican Bernie Moreno won in Ohio over incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown. The other race Republicans feel confident they can flip is Sen. Jon Tester's seat in Montana.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR ElectionsNPR National NewsNPR NewsNPR Top Stories
Barbara Sprunt
Barbara Sprunt is a producer on NPR's Washington desk, where she reports and produces breaking news and feature political content. She formerly produced the NPR Politics Podcast and got her start in radio at as an intern on NPR's Weekend All Things Considered and Tell Me More with Michel Martin. She is an alumnus of the Paul Miller Reporting Fellowship at the National Press Foundation. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Pennsylvania native.
See stories by Barbara Sprunt

Load More