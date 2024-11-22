Fresh Air Weekend: 'A Man on the Inside' creator Michael Schur; Actor Jimmy O. Yang

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

How do you solve a crime at a retirement home? Get 'A Man on the Inside': Michael Schur wrote for the The Office and created The Good Place. His new show for Netflix features Ted Danson as a widower who goes undercover in a retirement community.

Jimmy O. Yang takes 'Interior Chinatown' tagline 'Break out of your role' to heart: An Asian American waiter named Willis gets embroiled in a mystery after witnessing a crime in Charles Yu's National Book Award-winning novel. Jimmy O. Yang stars in the new Hulu adaptation.

