WESA adds BBC Newshour, makes on-air programming changes starting April 9

As recent world events have demonstrated, it's more important than ever to stay current with international news. To serve this need, 90.5 WESA is adding the unparalleled global coverage of the BBC to our daytime schedule.

For nearly a century, the BBC has reported from practically every country on the planet. It's the world's largest broadcast news operation, with bureaus all over the globe and journalists in more places than any other international broadcaster. This BBC coverage will complement the already strong national and international news we are proud to bring you through NPR.

Starting April 9th, the daily newsmagazine BBC Newshour will be on 90.5 WESA on Saturdays and Sundays from 4 to 5 PM. And starting April 11th, BBC Newshour will be on every Monday through Thursday, beginning at 3 PM.

Here is the new schedule for Monday through Thursday, effective 4/11:

Here is the new schedule for Saturdays effective 4/9:

Here is the new schedule for Sundays effective 4/10:

Listeners can continue to hear the BBC World Service daily late at night on WESA (see above schedules). Listeners with HD radios can hear the BBC World Service on 90.5 WESA-HD3 twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.

