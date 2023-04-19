© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
90.5 WESA Station News

WESA and Campos launch opinion surveys of adults in the Pittsburgh region

90.5 WESA
Published April 19, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT
pittsburgh_skyline_mt._washington_spring.jpg
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP

90.5 WESA and Campos, a Pittsburgh-based market research firm, are partnering on a series of short opinion surveys of adults in the Pittsburgh region to better understand their opinions on a range of timely topics. This joint research and reporting project will ensure WESA can tap into the opinions of people in Pittsburgh on a regular basis and use the corresponding results to complement our reporting.

These surveys will be issued to members of the Campos Research Panel every other month. Each survey will contain about 10-15 short questions and will take only a few minutes to complete. 

The survey will be fielded primarily among residents of Allegheny County but will also include respondents from the adjacent counties (Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Washington, Westmoreland). It will be representative of the region in terms of age, gender, and race/ethnicity.

This project brings together two organizations with unique and complementary strengths. Campos is a Pittsburgh-based research and strategy firm, bringing 35 years of market research and consumer insight experience to their work. Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting’s 90.5 WESA produces award-winning, independent, fact-based journalism with a focus on the communities of southwestern Pennsylvania.

Residents of the Pittsburgh region who are interested in participating in the survey can join the Campos Research Panel at this link.

90.5 WESA Station News
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More