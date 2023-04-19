WESA and Campos launch opinion surveys of adults in the Pittsburgh region

90.5 WESA and Campos, a Pittsburgh-based market research firm, are partnering on a series of short opinion surveys of adults in the Pittsburgh region to better understand their opinions on a range of timely topics. This joint research and reporting project will ensure WESA can tap into the opinions of people in Pittsburgh on a regular basis and use the corresponding results to complement our reporting.

These surveys will be issued to members of the Campos Research Panel every other month. Each survey will contain about 10-15 short questions and will take only a few minutes to complete.

The survey will be fielded primarily among residents of Allegheny County but will also include respondents from the adjacent counties (Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Washington, Westmoreland). It will be representative of the region in terms of age, gender, and race/ethnicity.

This project brings together two organizations with unique and complementary strengths. Campos is a Pittsburgh-based research and strategy firm, bringing 35 years of market research and consumer insight experience to their work. Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting’s 90.5 WESA produces award-winning, independent, fact-based journalism with a focus on the communities of southwestern Pennsylvania.

Residents of the Pittsburgh region who are interested in participating in the survey can join the Campos Research Panel at this link.

